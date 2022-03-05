Russia attacks Ukraine: Kalibr cruise missiles 'tested' in Syrian battlefield

The sea-launched land-attack Kalibr cruise missiles are being used by the Russian navy to target Ukrainian cities.

Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles against Ukraine

As missiles struck Ukrainian cities early on February 24 with columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia, Putin's regime said it was using artillery and missiles to target cities.

Russian defence authorities announced they were using Kalibr cruise missiles among other heavy weapons against Ukraine.

In fact, during the naval exercise ships and submarines from the Northern and Black Sea Fleets launched Kalibr cruise missiles and Zircon hypersonic missiles at sea and land targets. General Valery Gerasimov said the aim was to "guarantee the defeat of the enemy".

Russia's defence ministry also released footage of aircraft launching a Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile and striking a land target.

(Photograph:AFP)