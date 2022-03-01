Shelling in Ukraine kills Indian student who was out to buy grocery

An Indian student has died in shelling taking place in Ukraine conflict. Naveen Shekaragouda, the deceased student, was out to buy grocery when he met the tragic end. This is first reported death of an Indian student amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India's Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the news to Naveen's family saying that confirmation of Naveen's death had been received from his friends. As per the MEA, the body has been kept in morgue and all out efforts are on to bring Naveen's mortal remains to India.

Naveen's family members said Naveen was in the fourth year of his course in the Kharkiv medical college. Kharkiv is the second biggest city in Ukraine and under heavy Russian attack.

Naveen hails from southern Indian state of Karnataka.

After learning about the tragedy, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called up Shekaragouda over phone and expressed his sorrow.

Bommai assured Shekaragouda he would make every effort to bring back his son's body to India. He also told him that he is touch with the officials in the external affairs ministry.

The bereaved father told Bommai that Naveen had called him in the morning as well. Daily the son used to ring him up at least two to three times, he told the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)