Ukrainian man shocked as a missile explodes mere steps away from him: Watch

A CCTV video that is going viral on social media shows a missile blast in front of a Ukrainian civilian as he walks through a park.

In Ukraine's capital, now surrounded by two sides and emptied of more than half its three million residents, the latest Russian attacks have killed at least two people.

The video posted online shows the moment a missile exploded in a street in Kyiv, right in front of a civilian walking through a park on Kyrylivska Street. In the video, the civilian can be seen recoiling from the shock of the blast and running away from the explosion.

Here's the shocking video:

A residential building was severely damaged in a blast that rocked Kyiv today, with a local resident saying at least two had died in the incident.



A residential building was severely damaged in a blast that rocked Kyiv today, with a local resident saying at least two had died in the incident.

CCTV footage showed the moment the building exploded, shocking a passer-by.

The Russian offensive targeting Kyiv -- launched on February 24 and initially repelled by an enthusiastic army, including many volunteers -- has gained strength once again.

As part of the violent clashes along Kyiv's northwestern edge, long-range missiles caused at least two deaths and 12 injuries on Monday alone.

Tensions are also rising in Kyiv's more remote northeast industrial districts where a second front seems to be opening up.

As a result of the growing sense of peril, armed volunteers at Kyiv's sandbagged checkpoints have started asking passing cars to use code words that change constantly.

In order to more easily ascertain who is on the Ukrainian side and who is a Russian saboteur, the ribbon colours are being alternated onto soldiers' elbows and calves.

The almost tangible paranoia on the city's deserted streets, however, is accompanied by strident defiance on the part of many of the distraught victims of Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Moscow-backed separatists claim a fragment of a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka-U missile sliced through Donetsk's centre, killing 23 people. In response, Moscow called it a "war crime," and rebels published images of bloody corpses in the street.

(With inputs from agencies)