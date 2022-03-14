Watch: Kyiv mayor records himself as he shows the scale of destruction caused by Russian forces

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko recorded a video of himself standing in the middle of destroyed buildings as he said, "That's what Russians' war against civilians looks like."

In the video, he showed a city bus that just got hit by a rocket. "Lives are getting lost. There's the war that Russia started," he said. He also said that just like Kyiv, many other Ukrainian cities were destroyed.

"That's the truth. These images are the truth of Russian war against Ukraine. That's what it looks like," he said.

"Putin's dream of creating a Greater Russia is my country's nightmare," he wrote in the caption.

After laying siege to southern port city Mariupol, Russian forces are reportedly heading towards the capital Kyiv city even as Ukrainian officials have said that they are “ready to fight”.

On early Saturday morning, air raid sirens and shellings were heard over Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, local media reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine had “already reached a strategic turning point”.

“It is impossible to say how many days we still have (ahead of us) to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it,” he said. "We are already moving towards our goal, our victory."

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced that around 12,000 US troops have been moved along the borders with Russia such as Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, even as he ruled out sending forces to Ukraine.

