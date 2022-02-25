Explainer: Why is Chernobyl nuclear power plant important?   

Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has been captured by Russian forces, holds great importance.

It is not just the site of the world's worst nuclear accident but also seems to be a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union. It is still radioactive.

The defunct plant is the site of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986. Let’s explore why Chernobyl is crucial.

Chernobyl is located on the shortest route from Belarus to Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Russia is using fastest invasion route from Belarus, which is a staging ground for Russian troops, to Kyiv, said Western military analysts, regarding seizing Chernobyl.

"It was the quickest way from A to B," said James Acton from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

In April 1986, the fourth reactor at Chernobyl, which is 67 miles (108 km) north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, exploded during a botched safety test. It had sent clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe. It reached the eastern United States.

The catastrophe seems to have contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union just a few years later.

Ukraine's other reactors are not in exclusion zones. They also contain nuclear fuel, which is a lot more radioactive. "The risks of fighting around them are significantly higher," Acton said.

