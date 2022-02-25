Russian forces capture Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, says official

Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Thursday.

"It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians. This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today," Podolyak said.

Also Read: For 'premeditated' Ukraine conflict, US, UK hit Russia with new sanctions

Before crossing into Ukraine early on Thursday, some Russian military troops massed in the Chernobyl "exclusion zone", a Russian security source said.

Russia wants to bring the Chernobyl nuclear reactor into control to signal NATO not to interfere militarily, the source added.

In 1986, the Chernobyl disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine had sent clouds of nuclear material across Europe. This had happened due to a botched safety test in the fourth reactor of the atomic plant.

Also Read: Zelensky warns Russian 'sabotage groups' in Kyiv; plane downed, claims Ukraine

Now, it has become a tourist attraction. The Chernobyl zone was shut for tourists a week before the Russian conflict with Ukraine broke out.

In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe."

(With inputs from agencies)