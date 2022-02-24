'Ukraine under attack': President Zelensky imposes martial law, calls up Joe Biden

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday (February 24) that Russia was attacking the country's "military infrastructure" and border guards.

In a video message on Facebook addressed to the nation, Zelensky has urged the citizens not to panic and also vowed victory. The address came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine.

Ukraine's border guard service said as mentioned by news agency AFP that the country is coming under artillery attack along its northern border with Russia and Belarus on Thursday. The official added that Ukrainian forces were returning fire.

The statement was issued as a Ukrainian interior ministry official reported the Ukrainian government-held town of Shchastya had fallen to Russian-backed eastern insurgents.

Amid the heightened tensions, Zelensky has also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

White House released a statement after the phone call between Biden and the Ukrainian President. It read: "President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

"I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council. He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine," it further read.

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," it further added.

