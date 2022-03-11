US says Ukraine needs surface-to-air missiles, not fighter jets, to fight 'formidable' Russian air force

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department rejected proposals to send MiG fighter jets to Ukraine via an American base, saying that ground-based weapons would be more effective against Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly called on NATO and the United States to send aircraft or create a "no-fly zone" over the war-torn Western ally in order to protect his country from Russian airstrikes.

Nevertheless, State Department spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters in Washington that Ukraine had found ground-based defence systems are more effective in fending off Russia's "formidable" air force.

"We will continue to provide our Ukrainian partners with the surface-to-air systems that they need to take on the threat that they face from Russian missiles, from Russian rockets, from artillery," he said.

Moreover, Price noted that Ukraine already has "several squadrons" of its own "fully mission-capable" aircraft and that the United States sending more to Ukraine could aggravate the conflict.

"The intelligence community produced an assessment that the provision of planes in this manner... could be viewed by Moscow as escalatory," he told the news conference.

"It is incumbent upon us to do everything we can to bring this conflict to a close to save as many lives as we can, and to do everything we can to see to it that this conflict does not expand."

The Polish government had expressed support for sending its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv via Ramstein, Germany, with the suggestion that the United States provide F-16s to supplement the Polish air force.

However, on Wednesday, Lloyd Austin told Poland's defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak that Washington had no intention of getting involved in the plan.

While the US has strongly supported Ukraine, pushing for tough international sanctions and sending weapons and other aid, it has already denied enforcing a no-fly zone out of fear of being drawn into the conflict directly.

(With inputs from agencies)