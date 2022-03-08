To allow civilians to leave, Russia proposes humanitarian corridors in five Ukrainian cities, say reports

To allow civilians to leave, Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors in five Ukrainian cities. It now requires Ukrainian approval.

It includes the capital, Kyiv. The process may begin from 9 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Most of these corridors travel through Russia or Belarus, which has been rejected by the Ukrainian authorities earlier.

Civilians, who want to leave the cities of Chernigov, Kyiv and Kharkiv, would have to travel to Russia or Belarus, Interfax news agency reported. It cited a statement by a Russian committee charged with humanitarian coordination in Ukraine.

Earlier, such proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens have been rejected by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

However, the people, who want to leave the cities of Sumy and Mariupol, would be given a choice of passage to Russia or to Ukrainian cities, Poltava and Zaporizhia, respectively, Interfax quoted the statement as saying.

Ukraine has been given time until 3 am Moscow time (0000 GMT) to agree to the terms, Interfax said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya told a UN Security Council meeting that Russia had "undermined arrangements" for humanitarian corridors on Tuesday by insisting all routes would go through Russia or Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies)