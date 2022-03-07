It’s Poutine, not Putin: Classic delicacy falls victim to Russia-Ukraine conflict, goes off menu

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the anger towards President Vladimir Putin has been growing at a fast pace.

The rage against Putin for attacking Ukraine has led to an unlikely casualty. It’s a French-Canadian delicacy, which is called Poutine. It is made up of potato fries, cheese curds and gravy.

Poutine is a famous dish and shares its name in French with the Russian president.

Also Read | Watch: Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go', moves hearts from Kyiv’s bomb shelter

The restaurants, which serve the dish, have also become the target of protest.

With restaurants in both Paris and Toulouse, Maison de la Poutine said that it has received insults and threats after the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

On Twitter, the company said, “Our dish was born in Quebec in the 1950s. And the stories to tell its origin are numerous. But one thing is certain: poutine was created by passionate cooks, who wanted to bring joy and comfort to their customers.”

Also Read: US, allies plan ways to help establish, support a Ukrainian government-in-exile

“The House of Poutine has worked since its first day to perpetuate these values and today brings its most sincere support to the Ukrainian people, who are courageously fighting for their freedom against the tyrannical Russian regime,” it added.

The controversy has also forced a Quebec-based diner to pull the name from the menu.

Le Roy Jucep said it was distancing itself from the name. It is now describing the dish as “the inventor of the fries-cheese-gravy”.

(With inputs from agencies)