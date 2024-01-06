LIVE TV
Top 10 world news: India's Aditya-L1 successfully enters final orbit, and more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
main img

Top 10 world news: Here's a look at the top stories. Photograph:(Others)

Here are the top 10 news stories from across the world.

India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe. Launched on Sept 2 last year, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun. "India creates yet another landmark. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realizing among the most complex and intricate space missions," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

North Korea on Saturday fired over 60 artillery rounds near the Yeonpyeong Island in South Korea. This comes a day after both countries conducted live-fire drills near their maritime border.

In the latest news from the Israel-Hamas war, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use his current tour to the Middle East to end Israel's aggression as the war in the Gaza Strip rages on. Blinken is on a week-long visit to the Middle East, his fourth such tour since the conflict started on Oct 7 last year.

Click on the headlines to read more:

main img

Aditya-L1, the inaugural mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at solar study, successfully reached its designated orbit on Saturday (Jan 6), concluding its ambitious journey that commenced over four months ago from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad.

main img

North Korea fired over 60 artillery rounds on Saturday (Jan 6) near Yeonpyeong Island, said Seoul's army, a day after both the sides, North and South, conducted live-fire drills near their maritime border.

main img

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Friday (Jan 5) called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use his current tour to the Middle East to end Israel's aggression as the war in the Gaza Strip rages on. 

main img

The death toll from the major earthquake, that rocked Japan on Monday (Jan 1), reached 126 on Saturday (Jan 6) as the rescuers combed through debris to recover trapped bodies.

main img

Natalie Nasatka, a resident of Delaware, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal incident, all thanks to her quick thinking and the intervention of her Apple Watch's SOS feature.

main img

In a testament of devotion and endurance, 22-year-old ultra marathoner Karthik Joshi from India has embarked on a 1,008 km run from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. His mission is to reach for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

main img

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged the United States to allocate $20 billion to tackle the escalating issue of illegal immigration. Obrador's comment comes in the wake of a significant rise in illegal border crossings.

main img

Royal Navy, in an unprecedented move, has resorted to advertising a high-ranking position on social media. The £150,000-a-year rear-admiral role was posted on LinkedIn in December. This comes as the Navy struggled to find a suitable candidate, leaving one former senior submariner to dub the situation as "utterly shameful."

main img

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is determined not to reshuffle his batting line-up as Australia search for a new opener in the team. Saturday’s (Jan 6) win against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was the last dance for veteran batter David Warner as he bid farewell to the red-ball format.

main img

Director Sriram Raghavan's fourthcoming movie Merry Christmas starring two stalwarts Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati, is all set to hit the screens on January 12. The romantic thriller will be released in two versions: Hindi and Tamil, and both versions will be different from each other.
 

