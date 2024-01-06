Top 10 world news: India's Aditya-L1 successfully enters final orbit, and more

India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe. Launched on Sept 2 last year, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun. "India creates yet another landmark. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realizing among the most complex and intricate space missions," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Aditya-L1, the inaugural mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at solar study, successfully reached its designated orbit on Saturday (Jan 6), concluding its ambitious journey that commenced over four months ago from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad.

North Korea fired over 60 artillery rounds on Saturday (Jan 6) near Yeonpyeong Island, said Seoul's army, a day after both the sides, North and South, conducted live-fire drills near their maritime border.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Friday (Jan 5) called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to use his current tour to the Middle East to end Israel's aggression as the war in the Gaza Strip rages on.

The death toll from the major earthquake, that rocked Japan on Monday (Jan 1), reached 126 on Saturday (Jan 6) as the rescuers combed through debris to recover trapped bodies.

Natalie Nasatka, a resident of Delaware, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal incident, all thanks to her quick thinking and the intervention of her Apple Watch's SOS feature.

In a testament of devotion and endurance, 22-year-old ultra marathoner Karthik Joshi from India has embarked on a 1,008 km run from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. His mission is to reach for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged the United States to allocate $20 billion to tackle the escalating issue of illegal immigration. Obrador's comment comes in the wake of a significant rise in illegal border crossings.

Royal Navy, in an unprecedented move, has resorted to advertising a high-ranking position on social media. The £150,000-a-year rear-admiral role was posted on LinkedIn in December. This comes as the Navy struggled to find a suitable candidate, leaving one former senior submariner to dub the situation as "utterly shameful."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is determined not to reshuffle his batting line-up as Australia search for a new opener in the team. Saturday’s (Jan 6) win against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was the last dance for veteran batter David Warner as he bid farewell to the red-ball format.