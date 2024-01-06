Ram mandir: Indian marathoner starts 1,008km run to reach Ayodhya for consecration ceremony

In a testament of devotion and endurance, 22-year-old ultra marathoner Karthik Joshi from India has embarked on a 1,008 km run from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. His mission is to reach the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

On a spiritual journey lasting 14 days, Karthik Joshi commenced his run to Ayodhya on Friday (Jan 5) amidst the resonating chants of 'Jai Jai Siya Ram.'

Marathon to Ayodhya

Notable figures, including Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, bid him farewell, waving saffron flags, marking the beginning of this religious expedition.

Minister Vijayavargiya expressed admiration for Joshi, likening him to Indore's Milkha Singh, and urged him to give a call upon reaching Ayodhya.

“As per mythological beliefs, Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile. Thus, I have pledged to complete the race from Indore to Ayodhya in 14 days,” Joshi told reporters before starting his run.

Joshi disclosed that seven people and an ambulance would accompany him in throughout the run to Ayodhya. With a daily target of covering 72 km, Joshi is poised to complete the marathon within the stipulated 14 days.

While the actual road distance from Indore to Ayodhya is approximately 945 kilometres, Joshi has decided to cover a distance of 1,008 kilometres by adjusting the route. This alteration is rooted in Sanatan Hindu culture, where the number 1,008 holds auspicious significance.