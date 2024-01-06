Tirupati Temple trust to distribute 100,000 laddoos for Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

Preparations for the historic inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple are on with full pomp and show. In a series of special offerings for the temple, comes a sweet gesture from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The TTD has announced the distribution of 1 Lakh (0.1 million) of famous Tirupati laddoos (Indian sweet) during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many renowned VVIPs and lakhs of devotees across the country, is set to take place on January 22.

Special Tirupati laddoos distribution during Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration

Weighing 25 grams each, the laddoos are meant for distribution among devotees during the consecration rituals, said the official.

"TTD has agreed to provide one lakh laddoos weighing around 25 grams each for distribution among the visitors during the Sri Ram Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," said TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy in a press release.

The executive officer made this announcement during an interactive session, 'Dial Your EO', with devotees. He also told the devotees to use only ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in for booking arjitha sevas, donations, darshan (visits) and rooms while visiting the temple.

The TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said on Friday while talking to the reporters that the entire nation and Lord Ram devotees are eagerly waiting for the grand inauguration of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra in Ayodhya.

"Lord Venkateswara and Sri Rama are both incarnations of Sri Rama are both incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu. As a goodwill gesture, TTD will distribute one lakh laddoos (25 grams) to the devotees and VVIPs taking part in the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple", TTD EO added.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati trust awaits the approval of the Uttar Pradesh government for the allocation of land for the construction of a replica of Lord Venkateswara temple at Ayodhya.

The TTD is planning to construct at least one Lord Balaji temple in every state and union territory across the country. The trust has already built temples in Jammu, New Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.