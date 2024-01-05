Ayodhya reveals plans for Ram Mandir inauguration

In Ayodhya, excitement builds up as the Ram Mandir Trust extends invitations to 8,000-10,000 guests for the significant consecration ceremony. This historic event is scheduled for 21st-22nd January and it is expected to capture attention nationally and internationally.

A notable feature is the anticipated arrival of nearly 100 chartered planes in Ayodhya during the ceremony. To accommodate this influx, preparations are underway for airstrips in Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, and Azamgarh, underscoring the grand scale of the celebration.

In anticipation of distinguished VVIPs, a dedicated movement route is being meticulously crafted to ensure seamless access. Each invited guest will carry a QR code on their invitation, adding a modern touch to this traditional affair.

To maintain the exclusivity of the event, the general public is restricted from making hotel bookings on January 21-22. During this time, Ayodhya will welcome only invited guests, media persons, and exceptions such as weddings and health emergencies.

In an effort to control the movement inside the city during this historic period, only individuals falling into the specified categories will be allowed to use Ayodhya’s streets on the mentioned dates. This thorough planning aims to create an environment conducive to the inauguration of the Ram Temple.