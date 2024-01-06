Pat Cummins to avoid batting reshuffle after Warner's retirement, says 'I'm pretty happy with Smith at No 4'

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is determined not to reshuffle his batting line-up as Australia search for a new opener in the team. Saturday’s (Jan 6) win against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was the last dance for veteran batter David Warner as he bid farewell to the red-ball format. His departure has left the side with a vacant opener’s slot as Australia look to fill the void. However, Cummins has urged not to change the batting order of Steve Smith, who has been taunted by many to play the opener’s role.

Cummins opens up after Warner’s departure

"I'm pretty happy with [Smith's] output at No. 4. Obviously Marnus [Labuschagne], Smudge [Smith], Trav [Head] and [Mitchell] Marsh have been pretty impressive at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. So first instinct isn't probably to disrupt that,” Cummins said in the post-match after win over Pakistan.

With the 37-year-old Warner retired, Australia have few notable options to replace the southpaw with Cameron Green and Smith urged to change their batting position. Green has been in and out of the side and is yet to cement his place in the Playing XI, however, Warner’s departure could open the gates for him.

"It's obviously going to be really hard to replicate Davey and what he's brought to it. I think you look for who is best placed to score runs, really. But I think, in Test cricket, there are some things that remain true - and that is you've got to be putting the pressure on the opposition. You've got to be ticking over the scoreboard. Not always - but most of the time - you've got to keep the scoreboard moving along,” Cummins added.

The Aussies also have Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as specialist openers in the reserves. The trio has been in excellent touch in the domestic Sheffield Shield and has been knocking on the doors for a permanent place in the Playing XI.