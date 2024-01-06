David Warner hits 57 in final Test inning as Australia complete clean sweep over Pakistan in Sydney

David Warner received a standing ovation from the crowd at the SCG after he got out LBW on 57 in his final Test innings as Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets to complete a clean sweep in this three-match Test series. Every Pakistani on the field ran towards him to congratulate him as Warner drew curtains on over a decade-old successful Test career.

"It's pretty much a dream come true," Warner said after guiding Australia home in Sydney.

“You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here,” the retiring opener added.

Chasing a moderate 130 on day four, Australia lost Khawaja in the first over on a duck, trapped in front by off-spinner Sajid Khan. Warner and Marnus (62*) scored at over five per over as both stitched a 119-run stand to see their team through.

Meanwhile, the day began with Australia sitting in the driver’s seat, having triggered a collapse in the final half an hour the day before, with Pakistan’s scorecard reading 67 for seven at stumps. Their two in-form players, Mohammad Rizwan and seamer Aamer Jamal, who scored a brilliant 82 in the first innings, showed some resistance but couldn’t stick along for long as Australia wrapped up the formalities soon after.

With Pakistan all out on 115 in their final innings on the tour Down Under, they gave themselves little chance to push for an unlikely Test win – something they haven’t achieved since last winning at this venue in 1996.

However, a win in Sydney for Australia meant they won all three Tests and maintained their winning streak over Pakistan in this format at home.

Cummins wins Player of the Series

Australia captain Pat Cummins was the big difference between the two sides in this recently-contested Test series, having picked 19 wickets in three games, including three five-wicket hauls.

“Really happy with how I performed. Don’t think I have to take too much credit for that,” Cummins said after receiving the Player of the Series award.

It has been fantastic; I love the way the boys performed. It has been a great start to the summer for us. The boys found a way to get us back into the contest whenever we were on the back foot,” the skipper added.