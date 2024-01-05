Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins nominated for ICC 2023 Player of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (Jan 4) announced the nominees for the Cricketer of the Year 2023 as former India captain Virat Kohli and current Australia skipper Pat Cummins made the shortlist. The duo had a productive 2023 with Virat winning the Player of the Tournament at the ODI World Cup while Cummins helped Australia to win the same tournament. Ravindra Jadeja and Travis Head have also been shortlisted after a magnificent year for their national sides. The award is named after former West Indies great player Sir Garfield Sobers with both Virat and Cummins being the front runners for the prestigious honour. Two sensational batters 🏏

Star all-rounder 👊

All-conquering bowler and captain 🔥



Presenting the shortlist for Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023 👇#ICCAwardshttps://t.co/vRuewi0J8G — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2024 × Virat’s excellent 2023

With 2048 runs in 35 matches, the 34-year-old is one of the prime candidates to land the prize for his excellent 2024. He scored a record-breaking 773 runs in the ODI World Cup and helped India reach the finals. He scored nine fifty-plus scored in the tournament while also leapfrogging Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI hundreds.

In Test cricket, he hit an important 44 against Australia in the second Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Series in trying circumstances in Delhi, which helped India post a solid total in the first innings of a game they went on to win. In the final game of the same series, Kohli hit a majestic 186 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A member of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2022, Travis Head soared even higher in 2023. It wasn’t a year without challenges, for the Southpaw had to contend with a fractured hand that threatened to rule him out of the World Cup.

Not only did the player stage a comeback during the tournament but also rendered crucial performances at the pointed end of the World Cup. Both his ODI tons in 2023 came in the global event, and he was the Player of the Match for his inimitable performances in the semi-final and the final.

Pat Cummins had a truly remarkable 2023, excelling as a player and winning several accolades as captain.