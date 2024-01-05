The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is all set to kick off on 1 June 2023 as the expanded version will see 20 teams compete for the showpiece event. For the first time, the T20 World Cup will be hosted by the USA while West Indies remain the co-host having previously hosted the event in 2010 when England beat Australia in the final. India vs Pakistan will be the key attraction of the event while Uganda and the Canada will make their debuts in the tournament. Presenting the 2⃣0⃣ teams that will battle for ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 🏆



Neighbours USA and Canada will kick start the expanded version of the T20 World Cup on June 1 while India and Pakistan will meet in New York on June 9. The two arch-rivals will highlight the marquee event as they search for their second T20 World Cup success. There will be 55 matches during the T20 World Cup with nine venues in use across the continent. This is also the first time the T20 World Cup has been hosted by multiple countries. The final of the T20 World Cup will be played on June 29.

What is India’s schedule?

The 2007 T20 World Cup champions will start their campaign against Ireland followed by the Pakistan clash in New York. India will then take on hosts USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively before entering the Super 8 stage. Both India and Pakistan will be the favourites to make the Super 8 stage with three teams getting eliminated in the group stage.

India’s T20 World Cup schedule

India vs Ireland, June 5

India vs Pakistan, June 9

India vs USA, June 12

India vs Canada, June 15

What is the format?

20 teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each with every team playing four matches. The group winners and group runners-up will make the Super 8 stage of the competition. The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each in the Super 8 stage. At the Super 8 stage, every team will play three matches each with the group winner and group runners-up moving to the semifinal stage.

The T20 World Cup semi-finals will take place on June 26 and June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively. Barbados will host the final on June 29.