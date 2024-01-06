Aditya-L1: ISRO's first solar mission successfully enters final orbit for uninterrupted sun observation

Aditya-L1, the inaugural mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) aimed at solar study, reached its designated orbit on Saturday (Jan 6), concluding its ambitious journey that commenced over four months ago from ISRO's Sriharikota launchpad.

This nearly 1,500 kg satellite, developed at a cost of $50 million will serve as India's primary space-based observatory dedicated to studying the sun from a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth.

Positioned in a halo orbit encircling Lagrange point 1 (L1) at approximately 4 pm, the chosen final insertion point offers a strategic advantage. This orbit remains unaffected by eclipses, allowing uninterrupted observation of the Sun.

India creates yet another landmark. India’s first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches it destination. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions. I join the nation in applauding this… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2024 ×

ISRO has outlined the primary scientific goals of the Aditya-L1 mission as follows: