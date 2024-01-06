Apple watch credited for saving US woman's life during carbon monoxide leak

Natalie Nasatka, a resident of Delaware, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal incident, all thanks to her quick thinking and the intervention of her Apple Watch's SOS feature.

On December 29, Nasatka, feeling unusually tired and battling blurry vision, instinctively used her watch to call for help. Little did she know that this swift action would prove to be life-saving, as it was later revealed she was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nasatka woke up at 8 am, sensing unusual fatigue, and decided to cancel her appointments before drifting off on the couch.

The early warning signs, coupled with her Apple Watch's intervention, ensured a prompt response from emergency services, ultimately saving her life.

"It was extremely scary. I ended up losing consciousness. I was feeling extremely exhausted. My vision was getting blurry," shared Natalie with CBS News.

Dramatic rescue and medical implications

As emergency responders arrived, Nasatka recalls their urgent entry into her home. "When I heard the firefighters yell out 'fire department' and they yanked me out of bed, I just started crying and saying, 'I want to live. I want to live,'" she expressed.

Dr Lynn Farrugia, an emergency department physician, stressed on the critical nature of carbon monoxide poisoning, noting the potential irreversible damage to the heart and brain when oxygen deprivation occurs, while speaking to CBS News.

"The carbon monoxide was confirmed because the fire department monitor read 80 parts per million in the apartment, which is extremely high," added Dr Farrugia. Nasatka suspects a faulty heater as the source of the gas leak, a common cause of carbon monoxide poisoning during the winter season.

Carbon monoxide, commonly known as "CO," is an odorless and colourless gas that can be lethal. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlight that CO is present in fumes produced when burning fuel in various sources such as cars, trucks, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces. The gas can accumulate indoors, posing a threat to individuals and animals who inhale it.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, often described as "flu-like," include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. In severe cases, CO exposure can lead to unconsciousness or death, particularly for those sleeping or intoxicated, who may succumb to poisoning before exhibiting symptoms.