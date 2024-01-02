US: Over 50 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning during church service in Utah

During a weekend service at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe, Utah, over 50 congregants experienced symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, with at least 54 affected and 49 requiring treatment.

The Church suspects a malfunction in the building's heating system as the cause and has closed the facility until the issue is resolved.

Following a four-year-old girl's report of breathing problems, subsequent cases emerged, including a man feeling sick and another person experiencing a headache after leaving the building, as reported by Fox News.

Insufficient ambulances and regional assistance

Monroe's Sheriff's office said that local first responders lacked adequate ambulances to transport everyone with symptoms.

Consequently, units from nearby counties were summoned for assistance, ensuring comprehensive care for those affected by the incident.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement expressing concern for the well-being of those impacted and assuring prayers for their recovery.

"We are concerned for the well-being of everyone impacted and are praying for their recovery," the church said in a statement.

Also watch | Migrants from Texas reach Illinois; Texas' campaign of deporting migrants Church officials announced the closure of the affected building until the issue is fully resolved. The investigation is underway to identify and rectify the heating system malfunction, ensuring the safety of congregants before reopening the facility.