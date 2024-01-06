Death toll in Japan earthquake reaches 126 as harsh weather conditions hamper rescue efforts

The death toll from a major earthquake, that rocked Japan on Monday (Jan 1), reached 126 on Saturday (Jan 6) as the rescuers combed through debris to recover bodies trapped inside.

The authorities said that 210 people were still missing five days after a 7.5 magnitude quake hit the Ishikawa region of Japan's main Honshu island.

The rescue efforts in the country have been hampered due to harsh winter conditions, with forecasts of rain, snow and falling temperatures in the coming days.

Damaged roads, that have been ripped apart by huge cracks, are also obstructing rescuers from finding survivors.

Miraculous rescue

More than 72 hours after the quake, on Thursday, two elderly women were pulled from the remains of their home in Wajima. One of them was rescued by a search dog named Jennifer.

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara released a statement on Thursday (Jan 4) informing that the elderly was rescued by Jennifer who is one of the specially trained canines deployed to the regions hardest hit by the quake.

"The Self-Defence Forces had rescued 122 people by yesterday, including an elderly woman in a house in Wajima City, who was found and rescued by a search dog (Jennifer)," Kihara wrote on X.

Around 30,000 households in the Ishikawa region still remain without electricity. 89,800 homes in Ishikawa and two other regions are without water, while hundreds of people are living in government shelters.

'Pray for souls of deceased', says PM Kishida

After the local authorities released a statement saying that 126 people were confirmed dead in the devastating quake, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, in a posting, said, "We sincerely pray for the repose of the souls of those who have passed away."

He called an emergency meeting where he instructed his ministers to urgently and swiftly" repair roads to help hundreds of people in cut-off areas.

Around 23,200 households were without electricity in Ishikawa and more than 66,400 were without running water.

Ishikawa governor Hiroshi Hase said, "We are facing extremely severe situations", during a disaster management meeting.

Restoration of running water will take a long time "as many water pipes have cracks", he said.