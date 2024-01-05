Indian PM Modi writes to Japanese counterpart Kishida, expresses condolence over loss of lives in quake

As Japan is reeling in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Thursday (Jan 4) and expressed his condolences to the grieving families of the ones who lost their lives.

PM Modi told Kishida that he was deeply concerned and anguished to learn about the powerful quake that rocked the country on Monday (Jan 1) causing massive destruction and claiming the lives of at least 92 people.

PM Modi said, "I express my deepest condolence to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. We stand in solidarity with Japan and its people affected by the disaster."

"As a special strategic and global partner, India values its relationship with Japan, and is ready to extend all possible assistance at this hour," he added.

On Friday, four days after the 7.5 magnitude quake hit Japan, 222 people still remain missing. The number of wounded stands at 464, while 94 people are confirmed dead, including a high school boy who was visiting his family.

Hope fades for rescue of 222 missing people

Amid forecasts of rain, snow and falling temperatures in the coming days, the hope of finding more survivors is fast fading. However, despite the end of the three-day survival window, rescuers continue their efforts, hoping to find more people. As per emergency responders, survival rates tend to drop beyond the three-day or 72-hour period after an earthquake.

Speaking at a press conference, the Japanese prime minister stressed, "We must continue putting all of our efforts into rescuing people, even beyond 72 hours after the disaster."

On Thursday, the Japanese leader also pledged to tap roughly 4 billion yen ($28 million) of the country's national budget for disaster relief.

Japan and earthquakes

Every year, Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes, due to which the nation has stringent building codes, which have been in place for more than four decades.

Thanks to these strict building codes, Japan experiences little or no damage.

However, as per AFP, over the last five years, the Noto region has been hit with earthquakes of intensifying strength and frequency.

The earthquake that struck Japan on New Year's as per the US Geological Survey had a magnitude of 7.5, while the JMA measured it at 7.6.