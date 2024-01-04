Japan Earthquake: Search dog rescues elderly woman trapped inside damaged house

Japan, which is currently reeling in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, reported of a positive development where self-defence forces rescued nearly 122 people.

Most importantly, a dog also had a role to play in the rescue efforts.

The defence minister released a statement on Thursday informing that an elderly woman, who was trapped in a house which was devastated in the powerful quake, was rescued by a search dog named Jennifer.

Jennifer is one of the specially trained canines which is deployed to the regions that are hardest hit by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which shook Japan on Jan 1.

They have joined thousands of troops and firefighters in the desperate search for survivors on the Sea of Japan coast.

"The Self-Defence Forces had rescued 122 people by yesterday, including an elderly woman in a house in Wajima City, who was found and rescued by a search dog (Jennifer)," Defence Minister Minoru Kihara wrote on X.

"Today, which is a crucial day, the number of personnel will be increased to approximately 4,600," he added.

At least 84 people have been confirmed dead after the quake and a slew of powerful aftershocks struck the country on New Year's Day. At least 79 others have been listed as missing by the local authorities.

Freezing temperatures and heavy rain hamper relief work

Japan's massive earthquake left tens of thousands without power or running water. The misery deepened with freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Monday's quake of magnitude 7.6 was centred near Noto, which is about 300 kilometres from Tokyo on the opposite coast. Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks on Wednesday.

The heavy rains also raised fears of landslides that could further hamper efforts to rescue people trapped under rubble.