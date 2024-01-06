Sriram Raghavan on making Merry Christmas in two different versions: ‘I’ll not do this again

Director Sriram Raghavan's fourthcoming movie Merry Christmas starring two stalwarts Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupati, is all set to hit the screens on January 12. The romantic thriller will be released in two versions: Hindi and Tamil, and both versions will be different from each other.



The movie release is just around the corner, and while promoting the movie, the director discussed why he made the film in two versions, and now he will never want to do it again.



At the press conference, Sriram said that because he's a Tamilian, he wanted to make a movie in the Tamil language.



“I’m a Tamilian and I wanted to make a Tamil film. With this film, I got a chance to do that, with Vijay Sethupathi, an actor from there. But I don’t think I’ll do this again because it requires a lot of hard work,” he said, per Indian Express.



While the director will never make a Tamil film. But the director still has a desire to make a Marathi film.

Both versions of the film are very different from each other.



While speaking to News 18 last year, Raghavan said, “It’s not one film, it’s two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina and the child, and the other actors are different.”



He further added, "So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes, and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film. I am a Tamilian myself so this is one chance so let me also try to make a Tamil film so this is two in one kind of film.”



Helmed by Raghavan, the film brings together Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time on screen.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.