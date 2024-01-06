Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 to release in Latin America on 7th March in Spanish

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been constantly proving it to be a record breaker at the box office across the world. Having won the audience's hearts with its power-packed action and amazing story, the film has made its way directly into the record books. Taking the next step on its constantly rising journey, the film is all set to release in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish.

Prabhas starrer seems to have got no stop. While Prashanth Neel's action entertainer has achieved the milestone by crossing the whooping 650 crores (Rs 6.5 billion). at the worldwide box office, it is all set to spread the rage in South America with the release of its Spanish version in Latin America.

The Spanish version will be released by Cinepolis which holds 72.5% of the Market share in the region. The film will be released in Latin America on 7th March 2024. #SalaarCeaseFire se estrenará en América Latina el 7 de marzo de 2024, en español, lanzado por @Cinepolis.



¡Prepárate para la acción épica! 💥#SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡.@IndiaCinepolis#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel… pic.twitter.com/YizTapcFWF — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) January 5, 2024 × Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

Since its release, the movie has been earning moolah at the box office. The action thriller, which comes from the ace director Prashanth Neel, has become the third highest-grossing Telugu film after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 and RRR. Both films had amassed over Rs 1 billion at the box office.

