Kalyani Priyadarshan is currently busy with her next cinematic outing after the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The actress is gearing up for Pralay and appears to have stepped up her fitness routine as part of her preparation for the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's preparations for Pralay

Kalyani shared glimpses of her recent workout sessions on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a look at how she is spending time on her physical training. Her exercises appear to place emphasis on strength, cardiovascular fitness and flexibility, with an overall focus on improving stamina and physical endurance.

The workout updates also offer a glimpse into the effort going into her preparation before stepping into her next role. Maintaining physical fitness is an important aspect of an actor's routine, particularly when a project calls for sustained energy, strength and physical commitment.

For Kalyani, the latest fitness sessions reflect her efforts to stay active while managing her professional commitments.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Photograph: ()

About Pralay

Kalyani will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Pralay, an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The film is being mounted on a large scale and is expected to explore a survival story set against the backdrop of a world facing devastation.

The project brings together Ranveer, who is also producing the film, and Kalyani, who gained wider attention following the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The film is being shot at real locations across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Jai Mehta, known for co-directing the acclaimed series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere, is making his feature-film directorial debut with the project.