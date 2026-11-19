Ever since Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres in March 2026, fans have been eager to know more about the actor’s next project. Expectations are high after Ranveer delivered two back -to- back blockbuster hits with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor has now started shooting for Pralay, a zombie thriller. Not much is known about the film yet. However, Ananya Birla, the film's producer, has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from Pralay. Ananya stated that the film will be a visual treat.

During the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Ananya was asked about the much-anticipated film.

Sharing her excitement, she said, "It's going to be a spectacle, and I hope and pray that people like it, but beyond that, it's in God's hands and it's in people's hands."

About Pralay

Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay will mark Ranveer's first release after the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

Ranveer, who also serves as a producer on the film, headlines the project alongside Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan.

The film is being shot extensively at real locations across Mumbai and its surrounding regions. Following several months of technical pre-production, principal photography is now underway. Conceived as a large-scale theatrical action thriller, the film is being mounted on an ambitious scale.

About Koffee With Karan Season 9