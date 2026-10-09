/Apple reportedly cuts iPhone 18 Pro production orders by 15% as memory chip costs rise

Apple has reportedly cut component orders for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by at least 15% for October, as rising memory chip costs and higher prices put pressure on demand, according to Nikkei Asia.

The report, which cited multiple people familiar with the matter, said Apple had become more cautious about shipments since early September. If confirmed, the move could signal a change in the company’s production plans at a time when technology firms are competing for increasingly expensive memory chips. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Why is Apple reportedly cutting iPhone 18 Pro orders?

According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has asked some suppliers to reduce production of components for its two premium iPhone models. Orders for October were reportedly at least 15% lower than initially requested. The report comes amid concerns about softer device demand between late August and October. However, Nikkei Asia noted that the trend could also be linked to changes in Apple's iPhone launch schedule.

The reported reduction therefore does not, by itself, establish that consumers are rejecting the latest iPhones.

How rising memory chip costs are affecting Apple

The global race to build AI data centres is increasing demand for advanced chips and memory components. Technology companies are securing supplies to power AI systems, contributing to shortages and price increases across the industry.

Apple has also been adding AI capabilities to its products, increasing the strategic importance of high-performance memory. In June, the company raised prices for iPads and MacBooks, saying it could no longer fully shield customers from rising memory and storage costs.

iPhone 18 Pro prices have also increased

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299, according to the supplied report. Both starting prices are $100 higher than those of their iPhone 17 Pro counterparts. Higher prices could make some buyers more cautious, particularly if they are considering upgrading from an older device. However, the reported component cuts do not prove that price increases alone caused the change in orders.

What could this mean for iPhone buyers?

The reported production adjustment highlights how the AI boom could affect everyday consumer electronics, not just data centres and specialist computing hardware.