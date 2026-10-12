/‘Makes no difference to me; my job is to play’: Shami breaks silence on continued India snub

Mohammed Shami has broken his silence on questions raised over his fitness and bowling rhythm, saying he is focused on playing well whenever he gets a chance. Shami was on song against Delhi in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener in Kalyani on Sunday (Oct 11), returning with 4/30 on day one. His spell was crucial in wrapping up Delhi for 240 in the first innings.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played any cricket for India since topping wickets charts during the triumphant 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai. Although his former bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 36, has been recalled for the New Zealand T20Is starting October 22, Shami says he isn’t worried about his comeback to the Indian team.

"People perhaps enjoy looking and passing comments more. They say the rhythm isn't there, that he doesn't look fit, or whatever else. It doesn't bother me. I'm on the ground, I'm playing, and I'm playing wherever I'm given a chance. The rest is your job," Shami said during a presser.

Speaking on his continued absence from the Indian Team despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, Shami said, "I have stopped making such comments. It makes no difference to me. Now, whoever wants to do whatever, let them. My job is just to play.”

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Once a formidable frontline bowling pair, Shami and Bhuvneshwar remained out of contention for a long time. Sounding happy for his bowling partner, Shami said, "A person should keep going on hope alone.”

Praising Bhuvneshwar’s skills — a key factor in his return to the side — Shami said his consistency in this format and even in IPL for the past few years cannot be overlooked.