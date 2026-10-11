/IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Arshdeep, Abhishek star as India secure 14-run win over West Indies

Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma played key roles in India’s 14-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11), helping the hosts take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Batting first, India posted 223/10 in 20 overs despite losing momentum after a strong start. Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off 30 balls, while Ishan Kishan scored 37 off 18 deliveries. The duo added 108 runs for the second wicket after Sanju Samson fell early.

Abhishek reached his half-century in just 18 balls and became the sixth Indian batter to score 2,000 runs in T20 internationals.

However, Roston Chase dismissed Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer in the same over, while Shamar Springer removed Abhishek. India slipped from 115/1 to 135/5 before Tilak Varma (28) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) helped rebuild the innings.

Despite late run-outs, India crossed the 220-run mark, with Roston Chase, Springer and Shamar Joseph taking two wickets each.

Chasing 224, West Indies lost captain Shai Hope for five but recovered through aggressive batting from Shimron Hetmyer and Kamil Pooran. Hetmyer scored 43 off 26 balls, while Pooran made 42 off 27 deliveries.

Naman dismissed both batters, while Axar Patel removed Rovman Powell. Nitish Kumar Reddy also claimed a wicket as India kept the pressure on the visitors.

Arshdeep then turned the match in India’s favour in the 18th over, dismissing Keemo Paul and Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 32 off 20 balls.

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Shamar Springer struck three sixes and a four in the final over, finishing unbeaten on 35 off just 11 balls. However, West Indies could manage only 209/7.