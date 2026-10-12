/Delhi Metro shuts 6 stations, major traffic curbs imposed ahead of INDIA bloc protest: Check routes here

Ahead of the planned protest by INDIA bloc members on Monday (Oct 12), Delhi metro and Delhi traffic police has imposed major curbs. This comes even as the Supreme Court on Oct 11 warned against blanket blockades on metro and roads. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) took to X in the wee hours of Monday and announced that the entry and exit at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road will be closed from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. DMRC said that the step was taken “due to security reasons.”

Road blockades announced by Delhi Traffic Police

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice informing the public about the major road blockades. It said that the step was taken “in view of the prevailing law and order situation on 12.10.2026.” The notice added: “Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement.” The traffic police have also advised commuters travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi to allow additional travel time.

It said that dynamic traffic diversions and restrictions may be implemented depending on ground conditions at major junctions and stretches, including Panchkuian, Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place, Bharion Road, Lodhi Road Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point, Ashoka Road, Rail Bhawan, Jantar Mantar Road, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Barakhamba Road, Patel Chowk and RML Hospital.

INDIA Bloc protest