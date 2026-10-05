/Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on AI Chuttamalle video: ‘Deeply violating’

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s song ‘Chuttamalle’ from Devara: Part 1 has come under scrutiny after an AI-manipulated video using footage from the song surfaced online. The clip digitally altered Janhvi’s appearance and depicted her in content that was not part of the original song, sparking outrage over the misuse of artificial intelligence. Janhvi Kapoor has now broken her silence on the controversial video, calling its circulation without consent 'deeply violating' and 'bordering on sexual assault'.

Janhvi Kapoor speaks out over AI-altered ‘Chuttamalle’ video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor slammed the ‘criminal misuse’ of technology. “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it,” she started her long note.

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The actor stressed that consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be basic principles. She also made it clear that a woman's clothing, previous choices or past consent cannot be treated as permission to cross her boundaries at another time. Janhvi said the incident was part of a much larger conversation about what women experience in everyday life. According to her, women continue to deal with judgement, objectification and the constant need to negotiate their safety.

She further noted that these concerns have now extended into the digital world, where technology can be used to create material that a person never consented to. Janhvi also expressed gratitude to several members of the film industry who spoke against the circulation of the manipulated video.

She specifically thanked her Devara: Part 1 co-star Jr NTR for taking a strong stand. She also acknowledged Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar for speaking up and calling for action against such practices.

Celebrities condemn the AI clip of the Chuttamalle song

Several high-profile celebrities have strongly condemned a sexually explicit, AI-generated deepfake video that morphed footage of actress Janhvi Kapoor from the song "Chuttamalle" (from the movie Devara: Part 1). The viral clip, which used face-swapping technology to depict her in an obscene manner, has sparked immense outrage regarding the digital weaponisation of technology against women.

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Janhvi's Devara co-star was among the first to lash out. In a passionate post on X, he called the video “disgusting, sick and shameless”. He stated, “In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses... some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible.” He vowed to take full legal action against both the creators and distributors.

Reposting Jr NTR's statement, Deverakonda described the clip as the 'digital equivalent of sexual assault'. He criticised the absolute lowlife behaviour behind its creation and demanded the “harshest possible legal consequences” to make an example out of the perpetrators.