/Janhvi Kapoor makes a stylish statement in Paris with exquisite Indian craftsmanship

Janhvi Kapoor brought Indian craftsmanship to the global fashion stage as she attended the BoF 500 Gala in Paris, dressed in a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor in Paris

The ethereal off-white ensemble reimagined the classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary low-slung drape, bare shoulders and an elegant floor-skimming pallu.

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The look was a tribute to the beauty of Indian textiles but with an esthetic that was distinctly modern, made from 460-count Bengal Muslin. The ivory canvas waJanhvi Kapoor brought Indian craftsmanship to the global fashion stage as she attended the BoF 500 Gala in Paris, dressed in a custom creation by Pankaj S Heritage, styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor in Paris

The ethereal off-white ensemble reimagined the classic six-yard silhouette with a contemporary low-slung drape, bare shoulders and an elegant floor-skimming pallu.

s left understated and paired with elaborate handcrafted adornments of gold beads, pearls, shells, emeralds, polkis and tassels for a dramatic shoulder-to-arm jewelry moment.

The result was a look that felt deeply rooted in Indian artistry while speaking effortlessly to an international fashion audience.

International fashion stature of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi has steadily carved a space for herself on the global fashion circuit, consistently using international appearances to experiment with silhouettes, designers and distinctly Indian design elements.

From her red-carpet choices to her appearances at major global fashion events, she has developed a style identity that bridges Bollywood glamour, Indian heritage and contemporary international fashion. In Paris, she once again demonstrated her ability to make a strong fashion statement while keeping Indian craftsmanship at the heart of her look.

Janhvi Kapoor reaction to AI-generated video

The actress recently also made headlines after she strongly reacted to an AI-generated, morphed version of the song Chuttamalle, her romantic track with Jr NTR from Devara: Part 1.

According to reports, the manipulated video allegedly altered Janhvi's appearance to create sexually explicit visuals that were not part of the original song.

Addressing the circulation of the video on social media, the actress wrote, "It’s disturbing to see AI-generated fake videos being circulated. Please don’t create, share or promote such content, This is a clear misuse of AI. Legal action will definitely be taken against those involved. Jai Hind. #JanhviKapoor."