LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: A look to her 5 breathtaking traditional looks

Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: A look to her 5 breathtaking traditional looks

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 19:39 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 19:39 IST

Janhvi Kapoor has been a style icon for years and her traditional outfits have a separate fan base. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at five iconic outfits of Janhvi Kapoor that stole the spotlight.

Janhvi Kapoor's 5 eye-catching traditional looks
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's 5 eye-catching traditional looks

Janhvi Kapoor turned 29 on March 6. Showcasing her remarkable talent, the actress always captures attention with her stunning looks. From paying tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing her saree to adorning herself with mogras.

Blue Patola lehenga
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Blue Patola lehenga

Jhanvi Kapoor dazzled in a cobalt-blue Patola lehenga. Her look represents a timeless silhouette combining exquisite threadwork detailing and shimmering embellishments. Pairing it up with a handcrafted dupatta, which she draped in a Gujrati style, enhances her outfit wholly.

Wore her mother's saree
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Wore her mother's saree

At the Homebound's Mumbai premiere, Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing a royal blue and black saree adorned with golden embroidery and a black blouse. This pashmina saree was worn by Sridevi in 2017 at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.

Pink floral saree
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Pink floral saree

Janhvi Kapoor dons a vibrant, retro-inspired look, wearing a flowing pink floral saree. Keeping her hair open, the actress accessorised her outfit with the classic jhumkas, chunky oxidised bangles on her wrists, and a tiny black bindi, giving a traditional touch.

Mogra-draped saree
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Mogra-draped saree

Jahnvi Kapoor's mogra-draped saree stole the attention. The actress features a stunning all-over jaal (net) design with 3D floral appliqués and a matching embroidered border. She styled it with a sleeveless bralette, blending modern chic with traditional elegance. Keeping it minimalist, she wore diamond jewellery along with soft makeup and loose, wavy hair.

Dazzled at Cannes in mint green gown
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram- Janhvi Kapoor)

Dazzled at Cannes in mint green gown

Kapoor's Cannes look features a custom Anamika Khanna creation, a backless mint green gown with a long, flowing trail. The upper part of the dress featured intricate golden embroidery, along with a unique styling of the necklace. The beaded necklace adorned her back, while the dress covered the entire front.

Trending Photo

Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: A look to her 5 breathtaking traditional looks
6

Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: A look to her 5 breathtaking traditional looks

Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in T20Is
5

Meet top 5 batters with most centuries in T20Is

Are Iran’s underground ‘missile cities’ its BIGGEST mistake? Satellite images reveal...
8

Are Iran’s underground ‘missile cities’ its BIGGEST mistake? Satellite images reveal...

Vijay and Trisha spotted together amid divorce rumors: Everything to know about their previous projects and off screen friendship
9

Vijay and Trisha spotted together amid divorce rumors: Everything to know about their previous projects and off screen friendship

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs
5

Meet top 5 batters with most runs in IND vs NZ ODIs