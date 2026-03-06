/Janhvi Kapoor birthday special: A look to her 5 breathtaking traditional looks

Janhvi Kapoor has been a style icon for years and her traditional outfits have a separate fan base. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at five iconic outfits of Janhvi Kapoor that stole the spotlight.
Janhvi Kapoor turned 29 on March 6. Showcasing her remarkable talent, the actress always captures attention with her stunning looks. From paying tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing her saree to adorning herself with mogras.
Jhanvi Kapoor dazzled in a cobalt-blue Patola lehenga. Her look represents a timeless silhouette combining exquisite threadwork detailing and shimmering embellishments. Pairing it up with a handcrafted dupatta, which she draped in a Gujrati style, enhances her outfit wholly.
At the Homebound's Mumbai premiere, Janhvi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing a royal blue and black saree adorned with golden embroidery and a black blouse. This pashmina saree was worn by Sridevi in 2017 at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception.
Janhvi Kapoor dons a vibrant, retro-inspired look, wearing a flowing pink floral saree. Keeping her hair open, the actress accessorised her outfit with the classic jhumkas, chunky oxidised bangles on her wrists, and a tiny black bindi, giving a traditional touch.
Jahnvi Kapoor's mogra-draped saree stole the attention. The actress features a stunning all-over jaal (net) design with 3D floral appliqués and a matching embroidered border. She styled it with a sleeveless bralette, blending modern chic with traditional elegance. Keeping it minimalist, she wore diamond jewellery along with soft makeup and loose, wavy hair.
Kapoor's Cannes look features a custom Anamika Khanna creation, a backless mint green gown with a long, flowing trail. The upper part of the dress featured intricate golden embroidery, along with a unique styling of the necklace. The beaded necklace adorned her back, while the dress covered the entire front.