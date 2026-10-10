/Transformers star Megan Fox’s appearance sparks concern among fans

Megan Fox has remained a familiar face in Hollywood, from her breakout role in Transformers to her cult-favourite performance in Jennifer’s Body. A recent video of Fox discussing films with director Karyn Kusama has prompted a wave of social media reactions, with some users commenting on her looks while others have defended the actor and questioned the criticism.

Megan Fox’s appearance sparks online debate

Megan Fox has found herself at the centre of an online discussion after footage of her conversation with director Karyn Kusama began circulating across social media. The video was part of Letterboxd’s Four Favourites series, in which the two discussed films they enjoy, including Braveheart, Point Break and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II.

Rather than focusing solely on their film choices, some online reactions turned towards Fox’s appearance, with viewers questioning whether she looked different from her earlier public appearances. One user wrote, "Megan Fox before and now. Damn...she really fell off."

Another user wrote, “Megan Fox's aging makes zero sense to me. One day she looks asf and the next she looks 10 years younger.”

"Megan Fox is considered one of the most attractive women alive and she goes and turns herself into this Jabba the Hutt looking, weird ass freakshow. I'll never understand why celebrities ruin their looks on purpose". wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, “This is not the Megan Fox I used to crush on as a teenager. I get aging happens but when you take into account that Megan Fox has a history of undergoing unnecessary cosmetic modifications, it makes you wonder. In 2007, she was stunning in Transformers and then two years later debuted a new look where she'd had work done. I'm not saying that in any way, shape or form has Megan lost her appeal as a gorgeous woman. I just wish this standard and pressure placed on women to look a certain way instead of embracing their age was stripped from the entertainment industry.”

Megan Fox's rise to global stardom

Megan Fox gained global recognition with her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Michael Bay's blockbuster action film Transformers (2007). She began acting and modeling at age 13 after winning awards at a talent convention, making her film debut in Holiday in the Sun (2001) and later starring in the sitcom Hope & Faith (2004–2006).

She was cast as a model at age 13 after winning awards at a talent convention, making her film debut in Holiday in the Sun (2001) and later starring in the sitcom Hope & Faith (2004–2006). She played the role of Mikaela Banes opposite Shia LaBeouf in the 2007 film Transformers. The movie grossed over $700 million worldwide and turned her into an instant global pop-culture icon and sex symbol.

She reprised her role in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and starred as the title character in the dark comedy-horror Jennifer's Body (2009), which later achieved a devoted feminist cult following.