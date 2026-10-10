/Rekha turns 72: The shy Madrasi girl who didn't like acting, but ended up becoming its epitome

Rekha exudes a calmness that commands every room she walks into, and by room, we mean the world of films, songs, and shows she has been part of. But the world that she ruled for decades and continues to do so even today was not the world that she liked working in.

Born in Madras to Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli, both celebrated actors, so acting was in her genes. But as mentioned above, it was not something that she enjoyed in the initial years

The girl who didn't love the cinema

In an interview with BBC News Hindi, the actress shared that she didn't know what she was doing, and for six to seven years after her debut in Hindi films with Sawan Bhadon, she didn't like her own work.

Still of Rekha Photograph: (X)

At that time, Rekha was still a young girl and working was not something she was interested in. What she was doing was still a dream for many, but like a child, the only thing she was proud of was that her classmates, who were going to school, would see her on the screen.

She had been working in Madras cinema since the age of three and was first approached to make her debut in Hindi cinema in the 1960s. It was in 1969 that she came to Bombay.

For the first 6-7 years, she didn't like the world of acting, and the first film she actually liked was Ghar in 1978, the film that made her realize she should focus on acting. While she has done everything to perfection, the fashion icon never actually received professional training in anything, whether it was acting, dancing, or even speaking in Hindi, which was not at all her first language.

The 'Ugly duckling' who refused to quit

Success came overnight with Sawan Bhadon, which Rekha agreed to. What followed was harsh criticism; she was once called 'ugly duckling' for her dark complexion.

In an interview earlier, the actress shared, "I was called the ‘Ugly Duckling’ of Hindi films because of my dark complexion and South Indian features. I used to feel deeply hurt when people compared me with the leading heroines of the time and said I was no match for them. I was determined to make it big on sheer merit."

Rekha in Silsila Photograph: (X)

In the first decade of her career, she was the shy teenager who looked like a perfect woman on the screen when she did films like Do Anjaane, Ghar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Khubsoorat; in this film, her character exuded innocence with her bright eyes and two braids.

As she won the hearts, the actress proved that, she was not just a pretty face.

As Rekha once said herself, "It's not the heroine that really matters; it's the role. If the role is good, I can play any role." And that's what made Rekha the person she is today.

Becoming her own hero

To achieve that, the best part about Rekha is that she continues to reinvent herself. In the 1980s, she broke her shy image and changed her path. Long before it became a trend, Rekha became the hero of her own films, carrying them on her shoulders. Umrao Jaan (1981) won her the National Award for Best Actress.

Then came her Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), the movie that showed a woman in a revenge mode, a genre that was not

common back then. Then there was Ijaazat, Silsila, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, where her performance stood out.

Not only in acting, but Rekha also became an epitome of style in the fashion world. She chose bold fashion, with bold eyes, dramatic hairstyles and attires that no one could have imagined, and it's something she continues to shine in.