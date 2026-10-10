/Ella Langley’s Oklahoma show abruptly cancelled over safety concerns after threat report

Country singer Ella Langley has been gaining recognition for her music, with songs such as You Look Like You Love Me and Choosin’ Texas helping her build a growing fan base. However, her scheduled concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was recently cancelled after a security threat raised concerns about the safety of fans, venue staff and her team.

Why did Ella Langley cancel her Tulsa concert?

Ella Langley addressed the cancellation in a statement shared on social media, explaining that the decision followed consultation with local authorities, venue officials and her security team. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ella shared a message with her fans and revealed the main reason behind the abrupt cancellation of her Oklahoma show.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” she said, acknowledging the disappointment for fans who had made plans to attend.

She added that the decision had not been taken lightly and stressed that the safety of her audience would take priority over the performance. “I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way,” Langley said.

What did Tulsa police say about the security threat?

As per reports, Tulsa police said Friday, "A call was made threatening the lives of people attending the event.” As per a BBC report, Cpt Richard Meulenberg from the Tulsa Police Department said a person had called, saying "great harm" would be done at the event with "shots fired and bombs".

He stated his team had checked the venue at BOK Center several times before the show and "could not find any threat". He further added, "The event was ready to go, saying officers with sniffer dogs did a sweep of the arena again after the phone call was made. We could not find a credible threat," he said

The BOK Center apologised to fans who had planned to attend and said further information about ticket refunds would be provided separately. The venue reiterated that the safety of everyone involved was its priority. Langley also expressed regret to fans who had spent time and money preparing for the show.

All about Ella Langley

Ella Langley, aka Elizabeth Camille Langley, grew up in Alabama and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019 to pursue her music career. She gained widespread fame with her 2024 breakout duet "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Riley Green, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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