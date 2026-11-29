Charlie Cox is best known for bringing Marvel's blind lawyer-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, to life on screen. The British actor has portrayed the character for over a decade, becoming one of the familiar faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, as his journey with Daredevil: Born Again approaches another turning point, Cox has revealed that he is finally free to explore new professional opportunities after 12 years.

Charlie Cox is free to explore projects beyond Marvel

Charlie Cox is entering a new phase of his acting career after spending 12 years associated with Marvel. The actor, who became widely recognised for playing Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, has revealed that he is now free to sign contracts for other projects.

In an interview with The Independent, Cox spoke about the professional shift and described it as the beginning of a new chapter. "I'm technically available, whereas for the last 12 years I haven't really been," the actor said, adding that he is now available to sign a contract for the first time in a long while. His comments come as his journey with Daredevil: Born Again approaches its conclusion, with the Disney+ series set to end after its third season.'

Charlie Cox on his future with Marvel

Although Cox is now free to explore opportunities outside Marvel, this does not necessarily mean his association with the franchise is over. The actor has indicated that the possibility of returning as Daredevil remains open. Speaking about his future as Matt Murdock, Cox said that Marvel "definitely hasn't said no to future appearances".

He also revealed that the studio allowed him to keep one of his Daredevil costumes, something he described as unusual. The actor joked that he still needed to figure out where to put it.

Cox previously reprised his role as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), followed by appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo and Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox hopes to work with acclaimed film directors

Beyond his superhero role, Cox has expressed an interest in exploring different kinds of projects, particularly films helmed by accomplished directors. In the same interview, the actor spoke about wanting to work on movies with "really amazing film directors", admitting that this has not been a significant part of his career so far.