Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to portray legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath in Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming sports drama, Lalkaara. Although the film is yet to go on the floor, a major development involving the actor has come to light. The film will also feature Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.

Has Aamir Khan shifted to Colaba?

According to a Mid-Day report, Aamir has temporarily moved from his Bandra residence to a luxury apartment in the Colaba area in Mumbai with his wife, Gauri Spratt.

A source told the publication, "Aamir and Gauri Spratt have shifted to a luxury apartment in Colaba as the actor’s Bandra home is being renovated."

The report further states that Aamir chose Colaba because it is closer to the cricket ground in South Mumbai, where he will train for the film. The actor is practising alongside co-stars Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar and Dhairya Karwa. Two former Indian cricketers, who also helped train the cast of Kabir Khan's 83, are reportedly coaching them.

The source also said that, in addition to cricket practice, Aamir is following a strict training routine and a vegetarian diet planned by a dietitian.

"Besides following a training routine, Aamir is on a strict vegetarian diet planned by a dietitian. Ashutosh and his team have done look tests with the actors, and they feel that Aamir looks perfect for Lala Amarnath’s role. Vikrant plays Abdul Hafeez Kardar," the source added.

It further stated that physical training is only one element of the prep; however, the actors have been doing their reading since mid-October.

The source added, “Aamir has had several sittings with Piyush Mishra and Neeraj Singh, who have written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. It’s a story that Aamir loved the moment the writers completed their narration.”

About Lalkaara

Lalkaara is an upcoming period sports drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Aamir is set to play legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath, the first captain of independent India's Test cricket team. The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, the first between the two countries after Partition.