/Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi as he completes 25 years in public service: 'An inspiring journey'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked a major milestone in his political career as he completed 25 years at the helm of an elected government. Several politicians and public figures congratulated PM Modi on the occasion, including BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, who praised his journey and highlighted his vision for a developed India.

Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi

Kangana attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha at Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, where she heard PM Modi address the gathering. Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was also present at the event.

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The actress took to social media to share glimpses from the event, and wrote, "I had the opportunity to attend the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ organized at the historic Dhalpur Maidan in Kullu, along with the Honourable Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Shri Jairam Thakur Ji, and listen to the inspiring address by respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

Speaking about PM Modi's journey, she added, "The Prime Minister’s 25-year journey in public life is not merely an achievement, but an inspiring journey of service to the nation, public participation and unwavering dedication. Through his address today, I also had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. An Atmanirbhar Bharat, youth empowerment, women’s empowerment, ‘Vocal for Local’ and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society — these commitments form a strong foundation for India’s bright future."

She further added, “The Prime Minister’s call that the responsibility of nation-building rests with all of us will certainly inspire every citizen to become even more committed to their duties. Let us ensure our participation in this grand vision of a Viksit Bharat with a spirit of service and dedication. One resolve — Viksit Bharat. #25YearsOfSeva #ViksitBharat2047 #SevaSankalpAbhiyan #Kullu #Dhalpur."

PM Modi's journey

October 7 marks 25 years since Modi first took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. After serving as CM in Gujarat, he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014, and since then he has continued in the position.