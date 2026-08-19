/Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar over ‘Andhbhakt’ remark: ‘Wow well explained for me'

Indian actress and politician Isha Koppikar recently sparked a stir on social media after condemning alleged derogatory and abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother at the Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi. Her remark drew attention, with many linking it to a political angle. After significant criticism, the actress took a jab at online trolls and posted a video, calling herself an “andhbhakt" (blind follower). Supporting Koppikar, BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut shared the Instagram video on her official social media account, showing her support and echoing the actress's statement.

Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar

On August 18, Tuesday, Isha Koppikar posted a video in which she declared herself a proud "andhbhakt" (blind devotee). In support of her, Kangana Ranaut stepped forward and backed Isha’s comments, sharing the actress's video on her Instagram Stories and explaining why she related to the sentiment.

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Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Recalling her high school days, when she protested against a teacher who used to hit children on the head with a stick during assembly, Ranaut wrote, "Wow, well explained for me as a high school protest against a teacher who used to hit children on the head with a stick during assembly."

She further continued, "I protested against 26/11 violence. I protested against the Nirbhaya brutality. I never blamed my parents for any limitation that may have come my way. Instead, I uplifted my whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself."

Isha Koppikar’s ‘Andhbhakt’ remark

Indian actress Isha Koppikar spoke out against alleged derogatory and abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Soon after her remark, some social media users trolled her and started unfollowing her on Instagram for taking a firm nationalist stance. After facing backlash and losing Instagram followers, actress Isha Koppikar hit back at online trolls on August 18 (Tuesday) and posted a video responding to them.

She stated, "Yes, I am an andhbhakt (blind follower). If it is bhakti (devotion) to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt… andhbhakt. But my blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first. I can question the government and disagree with its policies, and still love my country wholeheartedly."

She further spoke about India and how proud she is to live there. “This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities. So, I am not ashamed to be proud of my country. Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose, because patriotism is not just saying, ‘I love my country.’ It is doing something that improves your country,” Koppikar said.

Kangana Ranaut's ‘Generation Gutter’ remark

Before Isha Koppikar, Ranaut also faced significant criticism after calling the country’s youth “Generation Gutter.” In her viral video, Ranaut was seen saying, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once....I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies."