/Kangana Ranaut defends her controversial remark against Naseeruddin Shah: 'He is obsessed with his love for Pakistan'

Kangana Ranaut is at it again. The actor-turned politician recently took a sharp jab at veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah over his comments on student protests and referred to him as a ‘lomdi’ (fox). Now, the BJP MP has hit out at the actor over what she described as his ‘love for Pakistan’ and even accused the film industry of ‘hypocrisy'.

Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Naseeruddin Shah

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Kangana criticised what she described as the film industry’s “consistent attitude”, recalling the unrest surrounding protests at Jantar Mantar.

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She claimed that during the protests, several of her parliamentarian friends had people climbing onto their cars and breaking their windows, while around 2,500 people had gathered outside her home, prompting a heavy police presence that kept her family awake at night.

She added, “So when a situation like this was unfolding at Jantar Mantar, they were all shedding crocodile tears. But now that children in Jharkhand are facing this kind of oppression, aren’t they Gen Z too? Is someone only considered Gen Z if they act against the country or abuse the Prime Minister? They themselves have been made to appear anti-youth. This hypocrisy in the film industry will not work. The crocodile tears that people from the film industry were shedding for Jantar Mantar, they should shed the same tears for the children in Jharkhand as well.”

Kangana then went on to defend her ‘lomdi’ remark on Naseeruddin Shah.

“I said this about Naseeruddin Shah because he had made such a distasteful video in which he was making threats of this kind. And whenever you look at his films, interviews or statements, it is always about Pakistan. Yeh Pakistan ki prem katha kab khatam hogi? Jab dekho Pakistan ke prem mein yeh mare rahte hain. Ab Partition ko bhi itne saal ho gaye hain toh yeh love story khatam kyun nahi ho rahi hai (When will this love story with Pakistan end? He is always obsessed with his love for Pakistan. So many years have passed since Partition, so why hasn’t this love story ended yet?).”

About the ‘lomdi’ remark

Last week, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and reshared a comment by actor Piyush Mishra who had questioned Shah’s silence on student protests in Jharkhand.

As she shared the post, Kangana added a note that read, “Sach toh ye hai ki har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jiss ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwaali karti hoon, uske liye ladti hoon. Naseer saab khate toh iss desh ke hain lekin ladte padosi desh ke liye hai (The truth is that each and every one of us is someone’s pet. I am proud that I protect and defend the same house from where I get my food. But Naseer saab eats from this land and defends the neighbouring country).”

She added, “PS: In today’s time, it is a compliment to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness are so rare. I would rather be a dog than a lomdi (fox) like Naseeruddin.”