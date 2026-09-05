/‘It's become a bloody joke’: Kangana Ranaut loses cool at officials in Mandi over MPLADS fund, video goes viral – Watch

On Saturday (September 5), actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lashed out at officials during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in her Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Viral clips from the meeting show Ranaut pulling up officials over the delay in development work and questioning the poor utilisation of funds.

Kangana Ranaut shouts at officials over fund use, questions their work

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During the DISHA meeting, Ranaut, who is the MP from Mandi, blasted officials over unspent funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).



''What is this behavior? Why are you holding? Why are you? Why are you thinking of holding meetings if you don't want to do this work at all? It's become a bloody joke. I can't even say anything about you people on national media. What do I say about your work ethics? So we stay quiet.''

Saying are you people ashamed, the actress added,''Even now, out of 11 crores, half amount, out of the 5.5 crores here, half amount has not been used.And out of that, half has gone with some money. And they don't care about anything.''

''They don't have any commission. They don't return the money. You guys should put the pressure and

take the public money back from them,'' she said.

‘’What kind of people are you? Do I have to send a letter from the centre to scare you? That do your work, do your work. And so much negative campaigning is going on. So many people are making reels.''

"What am I supposed to say before the media out there? That people come here only to draw their salaries? What am I supposed to say about the people of our state? What am I to say about their work ethic? That they are utterly lazy, utterly incompetent people occupying these chairs? Is that what I should say to the national media? About my own constituency? And about my own mountain people?" Ranaut added.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens started hailing Ranaut for her outburst at the government officials.

‘’Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's style. In the DISHA meeting of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency, she's giving the officers a dressing-down. She's demanding an account of the MP funds. Only an MP who doesn't touch corrupt money can show such spunk. Well done, Kangana,'' one user wrote.

Another user wrote,''Kangna Ranaut Grills officials over Slow MPLADS Fund use in Mandi. It is good to see an MP taking stock of the ongoing works in their constituency.🔥''