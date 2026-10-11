/Kangana Ranaut calls CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar ‘anti-national forces’ amid Gyanesh Kumar row

Delhi is once again witnessing a massive wave of protests that began on October 10, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and a complete rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Amid the political row, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the protests, accusing CJP leaders of being “anti-national forces.”

Kangana Ranaut slams anti-CEC protesters

On October 10 (Saturday), the CJP called for a massive protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. However, the Delhi Police pre-emptively detained their key leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, before the protesters could reach the site in central Delhi. Actor and activist Prakash Raj is also an active supporter and leader of the anti-CEC protests.

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Later in the evening, Kangana Ranaut spoke to the media, including IANS, before leaving Lucknow for Ayodhya. In response to questions about the large demonstration demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Ranaut said, “Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside; now ordinary people, too, will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognising them.”

About anti-CEC protests

The anti-CEC protest was called to demand the immediate resignation and criminal investigation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with the rollback of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Organisers and participants claimed that the SIR exercise wrongfully omitted or disenfranchised voters, lacked structural transparency, and harmed democratic voting rights.

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Before the protest could gain traction and attract protesters, the Delhi Police denied permission for the gathering at Jantar Mantar. Authorities also deployed over 23,000 security personnel, shut down 45 metro stations, suspended mobile internet in parts of the capital, and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.