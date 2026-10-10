/Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Chauhaan in Kargil, returns to Ladakh after 23 years

Ajay Devgn has begun shooting for his new film Chauhaan in the mountains of Ladakh. The update comes as the actor's recent release, Drishyam: The Conclusion, continues to run successfully at the box office.

Ajay Devgn shooting in Kargil

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Devgn arrived in Ladakh a few days ago and the production team has reportedly secured the necessary permissions and completed the arrangements required for the shoot.

"Ajay Devgn is shooting for 'Chauhan' in Kargil. He arrived here a few days ago and has already begun filming. Some key scenes will be shot in this picturesque town. The makers had obtained the necessary permissions in advance and have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the shoot goes smoothly," a source told Bollywood Hungama. "It’s quite cold here in Kargil, and the weather will surely add an authentic touch to the scenes of Chauhaan."

Devgn returns to Ladakh after 23 years

The schedule in Kargil marks his return to the region after 23 years, where he previously filmed scenes for LOC: Kargil, the 2003 war drama directed by J P Dutta. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Devgn.

Ladakh was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir when LOC: Kargil was shot. It became a separate Union Territory in 2019.

About Chauhaan

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banners of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. Jio Studios is also presenting the project.

The film was announced on June 25, 2026, and featured the popular track Jumma Chumma De De. It also had a dialogue: “Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai.”

The project marks Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker and producer Aanand L Rai. Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Chauhaan is currently expected to arrive in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion’s India net collection stands at ₹273.30 crore, while its domestic gross earnings have reached ₹327.69 crore, as quoted by Sacnilk.