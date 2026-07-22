/Chauhaan teaser controversy: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub claims his voice 'was misused' in Ajay Devgn's film

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has opened up about the controversy surrounding the teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan. Ayyub has stated that he has no connection with the project and claimed that his voice was used without his informed consent.



The actor took to his social media to explain the situation. As per Ayyub, he had recorded a single line several months ago, and revealed that he was not provided with any context for the recording at the time.

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Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was unaware of the context

"Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally," Ayyub wrote on X.



The actor further added, "As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago."



Concluding his statement, "Though this will clarify my position as an artist who would never be a part of any such project, our entire attention should be on the present situation of the country where our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit."

What's the controversy

The online debate began after the teaser of Chauhaan was unveiled. It is set against the backdrop of Kashmir; the clip drew criticism over some of its dialogues and themes.

The teaser also faced objections from the Kshatriya Parishad, which alleged that the film's portrayal of Rajput history was inappropriate.

Initially, the opening voiceover appeared to be Ayyub's, but later, a revised version was released with a different voiceover.

About Chauhaan