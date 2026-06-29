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Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan's runs into trouble as Kshatriya Parishad accuse makers of weaponising Rajput history

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 19:54 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 19:54 IST
Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan's runs into trouble as Kshatriya Parishad accuse makers of weaponising Rajput history

Ajay Devgn's look from Chauhaan Photograph: (X)

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Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has landed in trouble after the Kshatriya Parishad has reportedly raised concerns over the teaser. Read to know more. 

Ajay Devgn's upcoming action film Chauhaan has courted controversy just days after its title and first glimpse were unveiled by the makers. The Kshatriya Parishad has objected to the film's use of the Chauhaan name and raised concerns over the teaser, alleging it misappropriates Rajput history and identity of contemporary political narrative.

Kshatriya Parishad issues statement over Ajay Devgn's film Chauhaan

The Kshatriya Parishad took to the official X handle to issue an official statement calling out the upcoming film. The caption of the post read, "We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhaan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history, not to electoral narratives of manufactured controversies of external agents. We reject every attempt to weaponise Rajput identity for idealogical ends."

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In a statement shared on social media, the Kshatriya Parishad alleged that the film was using the Chauhan clan name for "contemporary communal politics" and claimed such attempts were being made for "electoral or ideological purposes". “Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies,” the statement read.

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The Kshatriya Parishad further argued that such portrayals reflect an "ignorance of Indian history" and reduce the subcontinent's complex past to simplistic communal binaries.

Backing its stand, the group cited several historical examples, saying that mediaeval political alliances were driven by statecraft, military strategy and political loyalties rather than the present-day communal narratives often associated with them.

All about Chauhaan

Chauhaan marks the collaboration of Ajay with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and is presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rao and Himanshu Sharma. Chauhaan is expected to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the romantic-comedy film De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to De De Pyaar De. It stars Raakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezan Jafri and Gautami Kapoor, among others. Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Dhamaal 4, which will be released in cinemas on July 10. He also has Drishyam 3 lined up for release as well.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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