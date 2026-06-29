/Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan's runs into trouble as Kshatriya Parishad accuse makers of weaponising Rajput history

Ajay Devgn's upcoming action film Chauhaan has courted controversy just days after its title and first glimpse were unveiled by the makers. The Kshatriya Parishad has objected to the film's use of the Chauhaan name and raised concerns over the teaser, alleging it misappropriates Rajput history and identity of contemporary political narrative.

Kshatriya Parishad issues statement over Ajay Devgn's film Chauhaan

The Kshatriya Parishad took to the official X handle to issue an official statement calling out the upcoming film. The caption of the post read, "We strongly condemn the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan to appropriate the Chauhaan clan name for contemporary communal politics. Rajput history is not a political prop. The legacy of the Chauhans belongs to Rajput history, not to electoral narratives of manufactured controversies of external agents. We reject every attempt to weaponise Rajput identity for idealogical ends."

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In a statement shared on social media, the Kshatriya Parishad alleged that the film was using the Chauhan clan name for "contemporary communal politics" and claimed such attempts were being made for "electoral or ideological purposes". “Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the recent attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not to partisan campaigns or manufactured media controversies,” the statement read.

The Kshatriya Parishad further argued that such portrayals reflect an "ignorance of Indian history" and reduce the subcontinent's complex past to simplistic communal binaries.

Backing its stand, the group cited several historical examples, saying that mediaeval political alliances were driven by statecraft, military strategy and political loyalties rather than the present-day communal narratives often associated with them.

All about Chauhaan

Chauhaan marks the collaboration of Ajay with filmmaker Aanand L Rai and is presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rao and Himanshu Sharma. Chauhaan is expected to release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.