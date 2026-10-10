/Drishyam: The Conclusion week 1 box office report: With no competition, Ajay Devgn's film crosses Rs 400 crore mark

Drishyam: The Conclusion is unstoppable at the box office. Released on October 2, Ajay Devgn's movie has been earning massive numbers since day 1 and has now become Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing film ever.

Minting Rs 400 crore, the final chapter of the thriller franchise has surpassed Devgn's previous biggest hits, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 280 crore) and Singham Again

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie has seen phenomenal growth over its first week, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and the franchise's loyal fanbase, who returned to watch Vijay Salgaonkar save his family one last time.

According to Sacnilk, the movie was achieved worldwide collections of ₹ 407.00 Cr. However, the numbers have started to dip. The film earned Rs 74.40 crore on day 1 (first Friday), while on day 8, it collected Rs 17.40 crore from 14,583 shows.

The movie has now entered its second week, and with no major releases lined up, it is ruling the box office alone. This has worked well in its favour.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has surpassed the collection of Devgn’s highest-grossing movies, beating Tanhaji and Singham Again. With this mark, the third part has become the highest-earning movie of the three-part franchise.

Based on Jeethu Joseph's famous Malayalam hit, the first two parts followed the same narrative. But the Hindi version has concluded with a different climax.

What does Drishyam: The Conclusion revolve around?

The movie starts with Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), who still wants revenge for the death of her son Sam. Before the final hearing, Meera's husband (Rajat Kapoor) approaches the head of the Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar (Jaideep Ahlawat). Meanwhile, Vijay is living a happy life with his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu. However, a fear continues to linger, and it still haunts the family. How Vijay saves his family one last time forms the rest of the plot.

Drishyam: The Conclusion review:

The murder-mystery universe comes with the challenge of maintaining the suspense, tension, and the slow-burning narrative that the audience felt when they first stepped into Vijay's world. Maintaining that same bar is no cakewalk, but they did it in the sequel and have done it again with the conclusion, framing situations in a way that will surely make you wonder about Vijay's next move.