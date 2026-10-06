/US-Iran talks to end war still on, Qatar says, despite differences over Hormuz

Qatar said on Tuesday that indirect talks between the United States and Iran were still underway, despite growing differences between Washington and Tehran over how to end the seven-month-old Middle East war.

Qatari Foreign Ministry official Ibrahim Al-Hashmi said messages were continuing to pass between the two sides through Qatar and its regional partners. He said the talks were taking into account the concerns of all parties involved.

"I can confirm that the talks are continuing and the exchange of messages between different parties is continuing via Qatar and its regional partners," Al-Hashmi said.

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He added that the scale of the conflict and its impact on the world made it necessary to find a negotiated solution and bring the fighting to an end.

Hormuz remains a key sticking point

The latest diplomatic efforts come despite a series of attempts to ease tensions. The United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April, followed by a memorandum of understanding in June. The two sides also held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last month.

However, they remain divided over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key issue in the ongoing negotiations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that talks with Washington were "meaningless" and had only been followed by renewed attacks, according to Iranian state media.

Iran’s interior minister visits Doha

Against this backdrop, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni travelled to Doha on Monday, October 5, for talks with senior Qatari officials on regional security and tensions.

Momeni met Qatar's Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The discussions covered security cooperation, organised crime, coast guard coordination, drug-related crimes and other security issues. Momeni said expert-level meetings between the two countries would continue after his visit.

According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, the officials also discussed developments in the region and ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen regional and international stability.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also met Momeni in Doha on Tuesday, according to a statement from the royal palace.

Qatar's Interior Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who also commands the country's Internal Security Force, and Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi attended the meeting.